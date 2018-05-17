Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

PIL filed in Karnataka High Court against BJP forming government without majority

Advocate NP Amrutesh has filed the PIL, which stated the court should not allow defection of MLAs to the BJP through resigning or cross-voting.

Published: 17th May 2018 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Karnataka High Court against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forming the government in the state.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala on Wednesday invited BJP leader Yeddyurappa to form the government in the state.

Advocate NP Amrutesh has filed the PIL, which stated the court should not allow defection of MLAs to the BJP through resigning or cross-voting.

It also stated that the action of Governor Vala is in complete violation of the Schedule 10 of the Indian Constitution.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress filed a petition before the Supreme Court to postpone the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa.

However, the top court sealed the deal in favour of the BJP, following which Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Congress-JD(S) in Supreme Court against Karnataka Governor's move to nominate Anglo-Indian to state Assembly

Yeddyurappa 'one-day' Chief Minister, lacks numbers: Congress 

BSP chief Mayawati accuses BJP of conspiring to destroy Constitution

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018