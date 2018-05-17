PIL filed in Karnataka High Court against BJP forming government without majority

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Karnataka High Court against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forming the government in the state.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala on Wednesday invited BJP leader Yeddyurappa to form the government in the state.

Advocate NP Amrutesh has filed the PIL, which stated the court should not allow defection of MLAs to the BJP through resigning or cross-voting.

It also stated that the action of Governor Vala is in complete violation of the Schedule 10 of the Indian Constitution.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress filed a petition before the Supreme Court to postpone the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa.

However, the top court sealed the deal in favour of the BJP, following which Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka.