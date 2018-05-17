Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh lashes out at Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala for inviting BJP to form government

Amarinder expressed concern over the brazen shamelessness with which Governor Vala had murdered India’s democracy and Constitution by calling the minority party to form the government.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh today came out in an unequivocal condemnation of the Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala and alleged the latter of subverting the Constitution and massacring the democratic polity of India to serve the desire and will of his political masters – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On the developments of the past twenty-four hours in Karnataka, Amarinder expressed concern over the brazen shamelessness with which Governor Vala had murdered India’s democracy and Constitution by calling the minority party to form the government.

It was shocking the way the Governor had given time to the BJP to break the opposition and resort to horse trading, said Amarinder Singh, but quipped, “What else do you expect from an RSS Governor.”

Terming the whole episode as unfortunate, he said what was happening was not only sad but extremely dangerous for India.

“We do not want India to become like Pakistan, where democracy is subverted by dictators and the Army every step of the way,” he said.

"The entire nation today wants to know from the Karnataka Governor by what logic he chose to invite the minority BJP to form the government, when recent precedents in Goa and Manipur clearly were in favour of going for a majority post-poll alliance in case of a hung poll verdict," said Amarinder.

"The Governor should have called the parties with the majority support to form the government and take the floor test immediately, instead of handing over the mantle to the minority party and giving them fifteen days to make and break the permutations and combinations through horse trading," he added.

The people of India are now looking at the Supreme Court for upholding the Constitutional principles, he said, expressing the hope that the judiciary would, as always, rise to the occasion and save the Indian democratic structure from being crushed by fissiparous forces out to destroy India’s peaceful fabric and communal harmony.

The Supreme Court was the guardian of the Constitution, which the Karnataka Governor had gone against, he added.

Earlier, in a strongly-worded tweet, Amarinder wrote: “Democracy has been brazenly manipulated, mutilated and massacred in Karnataka. It does not augur well for the future of India. All eyes are now on the Supreme Court to come out in the protection of the Constitutional ethos on which the very foundation of our nation rests.”

