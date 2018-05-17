Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Security around resort hosting Congress MLAs withdrawn

Security around the resort where the Congress MLAs are staying to prevent alleged attempts at poaching by the BJP has been withdrawn, according to police.

Eagleton Golf Resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru where the Gujarat Congress MLAs are put up. (File | Pushkar V)

By PTI

Hours after B S Yeddyurappa was sworn in as chief minister, the government also shifted T Ramesh, superintendent of police of Ramanagara district where the Eagleton Resort is located.

Chikkamagaluru district superintendent of police K Annamalai has been appointed as SP of Ramanagara district.

Senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar said the government had withdrawn the security around the resort.

"We don't want any security," he told reporters at the resort.

Shivakumar criticised the changes in bureaucracy effected by the Yeddyurappa government, saying it showed the "hunger for power." But, he added, the government would be short-lived.

