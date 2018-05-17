Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Yeddyurappa 'one-day' Chief Minister, lacks numbers: Congress 

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also announced that his party will protest the Governor's decision tomorrow by holding dharnas across the country.

Published: 17th May 2018 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leaders, from Left to Right, Vivek Tankha, P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal and Randeep Singh Surjewala during a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Stepping up its attack on the BJP after its leader BS Yeddyurappa was sworn-in as Karnataka Chief Minister today, the Congress claimed he will turn out to be a "one-day chief minister" as he lacks a majority and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah to prove the numbers by tomorrow.

The Congress also attacked Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, accusing him of encountering Constitution twice, first by inviting the BJP to form the government yesterday and allowing Yeddyurappa to take oath today while a matter in this connection is set to be heard tomorrow by the Supreme Court.

The Congress and the JD(S) had yesterday night jointly petitioned before the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the oath-taking ceremony, as communicated by the governor to the BJP's chief ministerial candidate Yeddyurappa.

The court did not stay the swearing-in ceremony and the next hearing in the case is scheduled for tomorrow.

"Yeddyurappa will turn out one-day Chief Minister, His fate as CM is dependent on the court hearing," he told reporters here.

"How come the Governor invite them to form government when the BJP does not have numbers to do so, the Governor has encountered the Constitution twice "he has murdered democracy," Surjewala said, alleging that the governor was working at the behest of the BJP's central leadership.

Hitting back at Shah over his "Congress murdered democracy" barb, Surjewala dared him and Modi to prove the BJP's majority tomorrow itself on the floor of the Karnataka legislative assembly.

"If you (Modi and Shah) have courage of conviction, have belief in the Constitution, have faith in democracy, we dare you to prove your majority tomorrow itself on the floor of Karnataka legislative assembly and the truth will win and democracy shall win for you will be decisively decimated and defeated," the Congress leader said.

Attacking the Congress earlier in the day, Shah said that democracy was murdered the moment a "desperate" Congress made an "opportunist" offer to the JD(S) to form the government in Karnataka for "petty political gains".

"The 'Murder of Democracy' happens the minute a desperate Congress made an 'opportunist' offer to the JD(S), not for Karnataka's welfare but for their petty political gains. Shameful!" he said in a tweet.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party in the southern state winning 104 seats but is short of a simple majority.

On the other hand, the Congress and JD(S), which have already announced post-poll tie-up, have won 78 and 37 seats respectively and claimed before Vala to have numbers to form a government in the state.

The Governor has given the BJP 15 days' time to prove its majority.

