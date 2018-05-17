Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Yeddyurappa takes oath as Karnataka CM after SC bench refuses to stay swearing-in ceremony

In a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Yeddyurappa swore an oath in the name of god and farmers. The swearing in was held at the glass house of the Raj Bhavan among cheering crowds. 

Published: 17th May 2018 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

B S Yeddyurappa at Raj Bhavan. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a night full of drama as the Congress and JDS combine approached the Supreme Court over BJP's BS Yeddyurappa's swearing in, Yeddyurappa took oath on Thursday morning as the Chief Minister of the state. 

In a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Yeddyurappa swore an oath in the name of god and farmers. The swearing in was held at the glass house of the Raj Bhavan among cheering crowds. 

Yeddyurappa will now have to prove a majority on the house floor as his first big challenge. His choices of ministers for his cabinet are likely to be sworn in later. 

Congress legislators, who were holed up at Eagleton resort in Bengaluru, have left to Vidhan Soudha where they will sit on Dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue. Congress workers have also taken to the streets in Kolar, Bangarpet, Malur raising slogans against BJP immediately after Yeddyurappa's swearing-in.

JD(S) MLAs are also expected to sit on Dharna at the Vidhan Soudha. 

Responding to the Congress protest call, Union minister H N Ananthkumar said, "Congress has been defeated, I don't know why they are protesting. They must protest against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi"

Earlier, the Supreme Court declined to stay the swearing-in ceremony on the petition filed by Congress and JD(S) challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite the BJP to form the government in the southern state.

In the midnight hearing, a three-judge bench of Justices AK Sikri, S A Bobde and Ashok Bhushan said, “Case will be heard later and formation of government will depend on court's final decision.”

The court will examine the support claimed by Yeddyurappa in his letter to Governor showing his status to form the government. The court will take up the case at 10:30 am on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka B S Yeddyurappa BJP government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Is Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala right in giving 15 days' time to BS Yeddyurappa to prove majority?

Overconfidence, polarisation did Congress veteran Kagodu Thimmappa in

Defeat of confidants may prove to be Siddaramaiah's nemesis

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls