Yeddyurappa takes oath as Karnataka CM after SC bench refuses to stay swearing-in ceremony

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a night full of drama as the Congress and JDS combine approached the Supreme Court over BJP's BS Yeddyurappa's swearing in, Yeddyurappa took oath on Thursday morning as the Chief Minister of the state.

In a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Yeddyurappa swore an oath in the name of god and farmers. The swearing in was held at the glass house of the Raj Bhavan among cheering crowds.

Yeddyurappa will now have to prove a majority on the house floor as his first big challenge. His choices of ministers for his cabinet are likely to be sworn in later.

Congress legislators, who were holed up at Eagleton resort in Bengaluru, have left to Vidhan Soudha where they will sit on Dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue. Congress workers have also taken to the streets in Kolar, Bangarpet, Malur raising slogans against BJP immediately after Yeddyurappa's swearing-in.

JD(S) MLAs are also expected to sit on Dharna at the Vidhan Soudha.

Responding to the Congress protest call, Union minister H N Ananthkumar said, "Congress has been defeated, I don't know why they are protesting. They must protest against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi"

Earlier, the Supreme Court declined to stay the swearing-in ceremony on the petition filed by Congress and JD(S) challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite the BJP to form the government in the southern state.

In the midnight hearing, a three-judge bench of Justices AK Sikri, S A Bobde and Ashok Bhushan said, “Case will be heard later and formation of government will depend on court's final decision.”

The court will examine the support claimed by Yeddyurappa in his letter to Governor showing his status to form the government. The court will take up the case at 10:30 am on Friday.