BJP defends KG Bopaiah's appointment as Pro-tem Speaker

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Amid high profile controversy on the appointment of a BJP legislator as the Protem Speaker for newly constituted Karnataka assembly, BJP on Friday welcomed the decision of the Governor Vajubhai Vala and flayed Congress for raising a non-issue.

"Shri KG Bopaiah was appointed as Protem Speaker even in 2008 by the then Governor. That time Bopaiah was 10 years younger than what he is today. The Congress is thus raising hoax objection," BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

"The appointment of Bopaiah Ji is as per rules and regulations," wrote Mr Javadekar, who has been BJP's poll in charge for just concluded Karnataka elections.

Earlier, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the BJP has "not done the right thing" by appointing Mr Bopaiah as the Protem Speaker as the convention used to be allow senior most legislator get the post.

The role of Protem Speaker has become significant in view of Saturday's trial of strength wherein Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa has to prove his numbers on the floor of the assembly.

In the May 12 polls, BJP emerged single largest party with 104 seats while the state's ruling party Congress tally came down from 122 to 78 and JD(S) has 37 seats.

After a fiercely contested legal wrangling, the Supreme Court on Friday morning directed that trial of strength should take place under the supervision of Protem Speaker on Saturday at 1600 hours.

Generally, the role of the protem Speaker is to administer the oath to newly elected legislators.

The word 'Protem of Pro-tem' is only a short form for "pro tempore" in Latin meaning "for the time being".

A protem Speaker is appointed by the Governor under his discretion powers generally in consultation with the Chief Minister of the state for a limited period of time or until the legislative assembly elects it Speaker.