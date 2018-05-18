Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

BJP sure of support from 20 ‘like-minded’ MLAs

Senior BJP leaders Sriramulu and Shobha Karandlaje said they are confident of getting the support of at least 120 MLAs.

Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa seeking blessings of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji at the Siddaganga Mutt on Thursday evening | express

BENGALURU: The BJP that formed its government in the state with 104 MLAs is confident of getting support from nearly 20 ‘like-minded’ legislators from other parties. Ensuring absence of some Congress and JD(S) legislators seem to be its strategy, and Congress’s failure to reach two of its MLAs gave credence to that theory.

According to sources, Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh and Maski MLA Prathap Gowda Patil are avoiding Congress. They have not joined rest of the MLAs staying at a resort near Bidadi.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah, however, claimed that all Congress MLAs are with them. “Anand Singh is in New Delhi for some personal work, Prathap Gowda Patil is unwell," Siddaramiah said. Another Congress leader said they would reach those MLAs in 24 hours.

On a day when BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa took oath as the CM, hectic political activities were taking place in the state. Congress and JD(S), which joined hands after the polls are trying to protect their legislators, while the BJP is said to be working hard to woo them.

Senior BJP leaders Sriramulu and Shobha Karandlaje said they are confident of getting the support of at least 120 MLAs. “In the next two to three days, Yeddyurappa will get the support of over 120 MLAs. We are confident of that and if Congress and JD(S) are so confident about their MLAs, why take them to a resort?” Karandlaje asked. The BJP claimed that 20 Congress MLAs are in touch with them.

According to a BJP leader, many Congress and JD(S) MLAs have not approved the post-poll alliance between the parties. As directed by the Apex Court, the party would submit the letter that Yeddyurappa had given to the Governor on May 15 and 16 while staking claim to form the government.

Sriramulu, who rubbished Congress-JD(S) allegations of luring their MLAs said they would never indulge in such tactics and are confident of getting support from “like-minded” MLAs in other parties.

Sources said some BJP leaders in Central Karnataka and Hyderabad-Karnataka region are put on the job to get support from legislators, who are likely to switch sides. Meanwhile, some Congress and JD(S) leaders, who are staying at a resort and a star hotel in the city too were said to have been approached by the BJP.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy had on Wednesday accused the BJP of offering `100 crore to its MLAs. The BJP had rubbished the allegation.

Karnataka BJP Karnataka power struggle horse trading

