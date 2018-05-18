Bopaiah's appointment as Karnataka Assembly pro tem speaker : SC to hear plea on Saturday 10 30 am

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will on Saturday hear at 1030 hrs the writ petition jointly filed by Congress-JD(S) challenging the appointment of BJP MLA K G Bopaiah as Pro tem Speaker.

The petition claimed that the appointment of protem speaker was completely unconstitutional and illegal.

The petition sought urgent intervention and a direction of the Supreme Court to set aside the appointment of the protem speaker.

READ | Fight for Karnataka: BJP MLA Bopaiah appointed pro-tem speaker

Devdutt Kamat, lawyer for Congress JD(S), claimed the appointment was illegal and unconstitutional and it should be quashed by the apex court.

In view of the extreme urgency and sensitivity of the case and the nature of directions sought, it is most humbly prayed that the present application may urgently be listed before the Supreme Court, the petition said.

The order appointing the Protem Speaker was passed around 1630 hrs on Friday and the appointment of protem speaker should be set aside, the petition claimed.