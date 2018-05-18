Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Bopaiah's appointment as Karnataka Assembly pro tem speaker : SC to hear plea on Saturday 10 30 am

The Supreme Court will on Saturday hear at 1030 hrs the writ petition jointly filed by Congress-JD(S) challenging the appointment of BJP MLA KG Bopaiah as Protem Speaker.​

Published: 18th May 2018 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

K G Bopaiah

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will on Saturday hear at 1030 hrs the writ petition jointly filed by Congress-JD(S) challenging the appointment of BJP MLA K G Bopaiah as Pro tem Speaker.

The petition claimed that the appointment of protem speaker was completely unconstitutional and illegal.

The petition sought urgent intervention and a direction of the Supreme Court to set aside the appointment of the protem speaker.

READ | Fight for Karnataka: BJP MLA Bopaiah appointed pro-tem speaker 

Devdutt Kamat, lawyer for Congress JD(S), claimed the appointment was illegal and unconstitutional and it should be quashed by the apex court.

In view of the extreme urgency and sensitivity of the case and the nature of directions sought, it is most humbly prayed that the present application may urgently be listed before the Supreme Court, the petition said.

The order appointing the Protem Speaker was passed around 1630 hrs on Friday and the appointment of protem speaker should be set aside, the petition claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka polls 2018 K G Bopaiah Pro tem Speaker

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Light moments amid tense hearing in Supreme Court on Karnataka political turmoil

Floor test: Karnataka Congress MLAs leave Hyderabad for Bengaluru

Floor test: Karnataka Congress MLAs leave Hyderabad for Bengaluru

Congress-JD (S) moves Supreme Court, challenges pro tem Speaker's appointment

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018