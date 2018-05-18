Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

BS Yeddyurappa says he is confident of proving majority in tomorrow's floor test

The Supreme Court has directed the BJP government to prove majority in the Karnataka assembly by 4 pm on Saturday.

Published: 18th May 2018 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

On Thursday, BS Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the Karnataka Chief Minister for the third time (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Friday said he is confident of proving his majority on the floor of the House.

The Apex Court directed the BJP government to prove the majority by 4 pm on Saturday. The Court direction came after Congress and JD(S) questioned governor's decision to invite BJP to form the government when it has just 104 members, while the combined opposition claims to have the support of 117 members.

Yeddyurappa took oath as CM on Thursday morning.

"I am confident of proving the majority tomorrow," Yeddyurappa said before convening an emergency cabinet meeting to initiate process for calling legislature session on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Congress and JD(S) MLAs who were taken to Hyderabad to keep them away from BJP's alleged attempts to woo them, are likely to return to the state by Friday evening.

Congress leaders, who welcomed the SC order said they are confident of proving their numbers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BS Yeddyurappa Karnataka power struggle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Fight for Karnataka: 36 JD(S) MLAs in Hyderabad claim they are intact

Karnataka Congress, JD(S) MLAs reach Hyderabad

build093550

Karnataka polls: No impact on registration of properties

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018