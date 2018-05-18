BS Yeddyurappa says he is confident of proving majority in tomorrow's floor test

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Friday said he is confident of proving his majority on the floor of the House.

The Apex Court directed the BJP government to prove the majority by 4 pm on Saturday. The Court direction came after Congress and JD(S) questioned governor's decision to invite BJP to form the government when it has just 104 members, while the combined opposition claims to have the support of 117 members.

Yeddyurappa took oath as CM on Thursday morning.

"I am confident of proving the majority tomorrow," Yeddyurappa said before convening an emergency cabinet meeting to initiate process for calling legislature session on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Congress and JD(S) MLAs who were taken to Hyderabad to keep them away from BJP's alleged attempts to woo them, are likely to return to the state by Friday evening.

Congress leaders, who welcomed the SC order said they are confident of proving their numbers.