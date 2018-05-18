Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Congress-JD (S) moves Supreme Court, challenges pro tem Speaker's appointment

According to sources, the petition was placed before a registrar of the apex court but some defects were pointed out in the plea.

Published: 18th May 2018 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

Former CM Siddaramaiah, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda share a moment in Bengaluru on Thursday | Pushkar V

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress-JD (S) combine today approached the Supreme Court challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to appoint K G Bopaiah as the pro tem Speaker of the assembly to conduct the crucial floor test tomorrow.

According to sources, the petition was placed before a registrar of the apex court but some defects were pointed out in the plea.

"Some defects have been pointed out to us and we are curing those defects," one of lawyers, associated with the development, said.

He said they have questioned the Governor's decision, as BJP MLA Bopaiah was not the senior-most legislature and the Governor should not have appointed him as the pro tem (temporary) Speaker.

Pro tem is a Latin phrase which best translates to for the time being or temporary.

Usually, the senior most member is selected for this post.

The Governor's decision came after the top court ordered holding of floor test in the Karnataka assembly tomorrow for ascertaining the majority or otherwise of the B S Yedyurappa's government and for immediate appointment of the pro tem Speaker.

In its order, the apex court has enumerated four steps that have to be followed for holding the floor test, directing the immediate appointment of the pro tem Speaker, holding the oath ceremony for all elected members tomorrow.

This exercise has to be completed before 4 PM when the floor test will be held to ascertain the majority.

A bench comprising Justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde and Ashok Bhushan has also ordered that adequate security arrangements shall be made and Director General of Police of Karnataka would himself supervise all arrangements so that there is no lapse on this count whatsoever.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Floor test: Karnataka Congress MLAs leave Hyderabad for Bengaluru

Floor test: Karnataka Congress MLAs leave Hyderabad for Bengaluru

Karnataka Assembly Pro tem speaker Bopaiah 'dented and tainted', will move court: Congress

Congress' protest over pro tem speaker hoax objection, says Prakash Javadekar

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018