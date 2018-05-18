Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Congress likely to challenge in court appointment of BJP MLA as pro tem speaker in Karnataka 

Top Congress leaders met today soon after Governor Vajubhai Vala appointed the BJP MLA as the pro tem speaker, and decided that the matter should be challenged in court.

NEW DELHI: The Congress is likely to challenge in court the appointment of BJP MLA K G Bopaiah as the pro tem speaker of the Karnataka assembly ahead of tomorrow's vote of confidence, according to party sources.

Top Congress leaders met here today soon after Governor Vajubhai Vala appointed the BJP MLA as the pro tem speaker, and decided that the matter should be challenged in court, the sources said.

According to the Congress, the "senior most" legislator from any party should be appointed as the pro-tem speaker "as per convention".

The party said its eight-time MLA R V Deshpande is the senior most lawmaker in the assembly.

The Supreme Court today ordered a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly at 4 PM tomorrow, drastically slashing the 15-day window given by the Governor to BJP Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa to prove majority.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats, followed by the Congress with 78, JD(S) with 37 and three seats have gone to others in the 224-member Assembly where elections were held for 222 seats.

The majority mark is 112 seats and the post-poll alliance strength of the Congress-JD(S) combine, which claims to have 117 MLAs, has alleged foul play in the Governor inviting BJP to form the government.

