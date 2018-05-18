Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Fight for Karnataka: 36 JD(S) MLAs in Hyderabad claim they are intact

JD(S) leader GT Devegowda on Friday said that the JD(S)-Congress leadership is confident of stopping BJP from proving majority in the floor of Karnataka Assembly on Saturday. 

Karnataka Congress, JD(S) MLAs arrived at Hyderabad's Taj Krishna on Friday. (EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: JD(S) leader GT Devegowda who contested and defeated Congress chief minister Siddaramaiah at his own backyard Chamundeshwari assembly constituency, on Friday said that the JD(S)-Congress leadership is confident of stopping BJP from proving majority in the floor of Karnataka Assembly on Saturday. 

He was speaking to media outside Novotel hotel at Hitec city in Hyderabad where he said 36 JD(S) MLAs are housed. According to him, party president HD Kumaraswamy along with senior leader HD Revanna are still in Bengaluru. "All 117 MLAs will go to assembly tomorrow and we will prove our majority. We are 100 per cent confident," he said. 

When asked about their return to Bengaluru, he said that a meeting is being convened on Friday afternoon and once party president gives his nod, all the MLAs will return together. "They(BJP) have offered money and they do it all the time. This time no one is taking. All MLAs are with us," Devegowda stated. 

Former Karnataka minister and newly elected JD(S) MLA from Bidar, Bandeppa Kashempur, reacting to the Supreme Court order of Friday morning directing BS Yeddyurappa to prove majority at Saturday 4 pm, termed it historic. He was at Park Hayatt hotel in Hyderabad and moved to Novotel by afternoon. 

Speaking to media, he said "How can BJP claim they have 120 members now? All our MLAs have personal bonding with Kumaraswamy and Devegowda. We are intact." According to him, the single largest party if was invited to form a government, they should have satisfied the governor first by submitting list of MLAs with signatures. "BJP is trying to mock democracy. If BJP was confident, they should have submitted letters of such support," he added.

