Fight for Karnataka: BJP MLA Bopaiah appointed pro-tem speaker 

By PTI

BENGALURU: Senior BJP legislator and former Speaker K G Bopaiah was today appointed as pro-tem speaker of the Karnataka Assembly, where Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa is set to face the floor test tomorrow to prove his majority.

Governor Vajubhai Vala appointed Bopaiah "as the person before whom a member of the legislative assembly shall, before taking his seat, make and subscribe an oath or affirmation." Shortly after issuing a notification on the appointment, the governor administered the oath to Bopaiah.

Bopaiah was the Karnataka Assembly speaker from 2009 to 2013.

The Supreme Court today ordered a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly at 4 PM tomorrow, drastically slashing the 15-day window given by the governor to Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa to prove the majority.

The court also said the Pro-tem speaker will take decisions in accordance with the law on the issue of floor test.