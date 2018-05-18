Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Fight for Karnataka: BJP MLA Bopaiah appointed pro-tem speaker 

Bopaiah was the Karnataka Assembly speaker from 2009 to 2013.

Published: 18th May 2018 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

File Image of BJP flag for representational Purposes.

By PTI

BENGALURU: Senior BJP legislator and former Speaker K G Bopaiah was today appointed as pro-tem speaker of the Karnataka Assembly, where Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa is set to face the floor test tomorrow to prove his majority.

Governor Vajubhai Vala appointed Bopaiah "as the person before whom a member of the legislative assembly shall, before taking his seat, make and subscribe an oath or affirmation." Shortly after issuing a notification on the appointment, the governor administered the oath to Bopaiah.

Bopaiah was the Karnataka Assembly speaker from 2009 to 2013.

The Supreme Court today ordered a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly at 4 PM tomorrow, drastically slashing the 15-day window given by the governor to Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa to prove the majority.

The court also said the Pro-tem speaker will take decisions in accordance with the law on the issue of floor test.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K G Bopaiah BJP Yeddyurappa floor test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Congress' protest over pro tem speaker hoax objection, says Prakash Javadekar

Siddaramaiah holds strategy meet with Congress MLAs

Congress likely to challenge in court appointment of BJP MLA as pro tem speaker in Karnataka 

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018