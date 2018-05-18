Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Fight for Karnataka: Midnight drama in Supreme Court saw excitement, exhaustion, and a tame end

All eyes were on court number six, which was a beehive of activity as staff specially called in the middle of the night made arrangements for the hearing.

Published: 18th May 2018 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It all started around 8 pm on Wednesday, when top Congress leaders decided to seek legal recourse and challenge Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision to invite the BJP to form the government in the state. Before Chief Minister Yeddyurappa’s swearing-in at 9 am on Thursday, the Supreme Court opened its doors at 1.45 am to hear the Congress-JD(S) petition. This was only the third occasion in the top court’s history when it had agreed to hear a matter past midnight, and the first instance when it had opened its doors to hear a matter related to government formation. 

READ HERE | All the highlights from the midnight SC hearing

The Supreme Court registry opened after hours to admit the petition, and secretary general Ravinder Maithani went to Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra’s residence for instructions. By 1.15 am, the crowd outside the CJI’s residence had begun moving to the Supreme Court. All eyes were on court number six, which was a beehive of activity as staff specially called in the middle of the night made arrangements for the hearing.

Two court masters were brought in to facilitate the proceedings. Both were not new to post-midnight proceedings; they were present in July 2015, when, at 3 am, the court had heard a final plea seeking a stay on the execution of Yakub Memon. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Congress, was present, as was Attorney General KK Venugopal,  for Vala and the Centre. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for three MLAs who saw the news on TV and asked him to appear in court, and Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was also there.

Singhvi, who took the longest time to put forth his points, remained sharp throughout the hearing. On the other hand, the octogenarian Venugopal was fatigued, having been woken up from his sleep.“Sorry, we woke you up. This is not a case that deserves a midnight hearing,” Rohatgi was heard saying several times during the course of the night. “Are heavens falling if the swearing-in takes place?” he said repeatedly. “Is this Yakub Memon situation? It should have never been heard at midnight,” Rohatgi said.

Exhaustion from working at the unearthly hour was visible on almost every face. Between sips of hot tea, the judges too battled fatigue to pay attention to the arguments being made. The hearing ended at 5.30 am with the decision that the swearing-in would be subject to the outcome of the case. The crowd that had entered the court in the dead of the night emerged to the first rays of the sun on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
congress Karnataka Supreme Court JD(S) midnight hearing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Won’t wait for 15 days to prove strength: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa

BJP sure of support from 20 ‘like-minded’ MLAs

Experts divided on Karnataka Governor’s decision to pick BS Yeddyurappa for Chief Minister

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018