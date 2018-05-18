Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

JD(S) alleges DGCA denied permission to chartered flights to Kochi for MLAs

Published: 18th May 2018 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BENGALURU: Amid a power struggle in Karnataka, the JD(S) today alleged that chartered flights that were scheduled to carry its legislators along with those of the Congress from here to Kochi were denied permission by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation at the last minute.

However, a Civil Aviation Ministry official said DGCA permission was not required for charter operations within India.

"We are just working out, all flights have been denied permission. Flights that were confirmed, last minute there is a problem" a JD(S) source told PTI when asked about JD(S) legislators travelling to Kochi, Kerala.

Asked whether the plan was for both the Congress and JD(S) MLAs travelling together, the source said, "Plan was there, you know what all kinds of things, they are doing."

The JD(S) MLAs were taken from a hotel in the city, and the Congress legislators from a resort, out of Bangalore in buses to an undisclosed destination, reported to be Puducherry or Kochi or Hyderabad.

However, there was no confirmation about the destination.

Fearing poaching of their legislators by the BJP, the Congress and the JD(S) had earlier decided to fly them to a resort in Kochi.

BJP legislature party leader B S Yeddyurappa was today sworn-in as the chief minister of Karnataka.

Yeddyurappa has 15 days to prove his majority in the Assembly.

The BJP has 104 MLAs in the House.

The Congress won 78 seats, while the JD(S) was victorious in 37 constituencies.

Polling was held in 222 of the state's 224 seats, for which results were declared on May 15, delivering up a hung House.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
The Congress on Thursday said that the party MLAs, lodged at Eagleton Resort in Bengaluru will be shifted today in order to avoid alleged horse-trading attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Fight for Karnataka: Congress MLAs to shift from Bengaluru resort

Responsibility to provide security to MLAs: Kumaraswamy on poaching

Fight for Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi talks to Deve Gowda over phone

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018