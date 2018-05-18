Karnataka Congress, JD(S) MLAs reach Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hours after Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the new chief minister of the State, newly elected Congress and Janata Dal (secular) MLAs have been moved out of the State and shifted to Hyderabad.

In order to protect their MLAs from being poached by BJP -who has been given 15 days to prove strength in the floor of assembly- Congress and JD(S) MLA's have been sheltered in different hotels and resorts in the State capital here.

In three different buses, scores of MLAs (mostly Congress) reached Taj Krishna hotel in Banjara Hills. Sources say 75 Congress MLAs and 37 JD(S) MLAs are in Hyderabad.

The hotel has turned into a fortress on Friday morning. Authorities have enhanced the security. Apart from local police, the hotel administration has ensured that no unauthorised persons gains entry into the hotel building. The Telangana Congress leaders and members are also at the hotel and overseeing the arrangements.

A few Congress MLAs are learnt to be a Park Hyatt hotel where as some JD(S) MLAs are said to be housed at a resort on the city outskirts.

Earlier during the campaign phase for Karnataka polls, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had put his weight behind JD(S) in order to promote a non-Congress non-BJP front. Following the result too he had reportedly stated that people's mandate was against Congress and BJP. However, following Friday's development, there is no word so far from the Telangana government.

Earlier, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh governments too , apart from Telangana government, had offered shelter to Karnataka Congress and JD(S) MLAs. They were earlier housed at Eagleton resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Sources said the MLAs are moved out of state assuming that BS Yeddyurappa would use state machinery and agencies to his advantage.