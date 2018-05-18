Light moments amid tense hearing in Supreme Court on Karnataka political turmoil

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today witnessed some lighter moments during the over one-hour-long tense, high-voltage hearing on Karnataka's political crisis which made the jam-packed court room burst into peals of laughter.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa, told a bench headed by Justice A K Sikri that BJP MLAs from different parts of the state will have to rush to Bengaluru on a short notice for the floor test, evoking laughter from those present in the courtroom as most of the party MLAs were already staying in the city for past couple of days.

This made Rohatgi say that not only the BJP MLAs but even Congress-JD(S) MLAs would require time to come to Bengaluru.

Karnataka political turmoil LIVE UPDATES

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Congress-JD(S) combine, said they do not need time and the floor test should be held tomorrow.

The prompt rebuttal by Singhvi made the lawyers and the media in the courtroom burst into laughter.

Another light moment came when Singhvi requested the court to restrain Yeddyurappa from taking any major policy decisions.

The court noted in its order and restrained the government from taking any major policy decisions till the floor test tomorrow at 4 pm.

Rohatgi assured the bench that Yeddyurappa will not take any major decisions.

On this, Justice Sikri, in a lighter vein, quipped, "Anyway he (Yedduurappa) will not have the time now for major policy decisions, he will remain busy with other things."

This again brought a smile on the faces of those present in the courtroom.

The Supreme court will hear the Congress-JD(S) combine's plea challenging the appointment of KG Bopaiah as the Pro Tem speaker tomorrow at 10.30 am.

Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala on Friday had named Virajpet MLA and former speaker KG Bopaiah as pro tem speaker.

The Congress sought an urgent hearing on the appointment as Pro Tem speaker will conduct the floor test in the Legislative Assembly, following directions by the Supreme Court.

The order was issued by the Governor's office around Friday afternoon after much speculation on who the Pro Tem speaker will be.

B.S. Yeddyurappa, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Thursday, has to prove his majority in the state assembly on Saturday at 4 pm, the Supreme Court said today.