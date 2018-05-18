Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Responsibility to provide security to MLAs: Kumaraswamy on poaching

Kumaraswamy's statement comes hours after the Congress-JD(S) alliance moved a fresh plea in Supreme Court challenging Governor's decision to nominate an Anglo-Indian MLA to the state Assembly.

Published: 18th May 2018 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

H D Kumaraswamy

By ANI

BENGALURU: Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that it's his responsibility to protect the Congress and JD(S) MLAs to prevent any poaching ahead of the trust vote in the assembly.

"It's our responsibility to give security to our MLAs. I'm really surprised to see how Yeddyurappa is behaving. After taking oath he has already transferred four Indian Police Service (IPS) officers," Kumaraswamy told media here.

"BJP's movement is laughable. All 38 MLAs are with me," Kumaraswamy added.

Kumaraswamy's statement comes hours after the Congress-JD(S) alliance moved a fresh plea in Supreme Court challenging Governor Vajubhai R. Vala's decision to nominate an Anglo-Indian MLA to the state Assembly.

The top court is scheduled to hear their plea on Friday in this regard.

Last night, the Karnataka Governor invited Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) BS Yeddyurappa to form the government and prove majority on the floor of the House in 15 days. Following this Congress and JD(S) filed a petition against this decision in top court.

However, the apex court refused to stay swearing-in ceremony of Yeddyurappa as the Karnataka Chief Minister.

Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on May 15 showed that the BJP had won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 38 seats, respectively.

In a turn of events, the JD(S) and Congress forge a post-poll alliance government. They also got the support of one Independent MLA, taking their collective number to 117.

While the BJP argued that they were the single largest party to be invited first by the Governor, the JD-S and Congress said that 112 is the majority and Congress-JDS combined is at 117.

