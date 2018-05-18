Won’t wait for 15 days to prove strength: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:After swearing in as Chief Minister on Thursday, BS Yeddyurappa accused Congress and JD(S) leaders of subjecting their party legislators to "mental torture".

"Their (Congress and JD-S) MLAs) mobile phones have been taken and they are not even allowed to talk to their family members. This is goondagiri," Yeddyurappa said while addressing BJP leaders, including newly elected MLAs, at the party headquarters in the city. "I have got information about developments in the resort from the Intelligence Department."

The new Chief Minister said, "I am 100 percent confident of proving majority. Let there be no doubt about it."

Giving a clear indication that the BJP leadership is keen to end the uncertainty at the earliest, he said that though the governor has given 15 days time to prove majority, they do not have to wait that longer. "We have to convene a legislature session quickly. As soon as we get to know, we will call you," he told the newly elected MLAs.

Anticipating possible trouble during the session, Yeddyurappa said, "The Congress has not allowed proceedings in the parliament and here also they are conspiring not to allow the session. Let us face it boldly and carefully, people are watching us."

He also accused the JD(S) and Congress of resorting to "desperate measures as they could not tolerate the fact that the BJP has come to power in the state". "People of the state have already responded to them by rejecting them in the elections. We do not have to respond to them at all," he said.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Siddaramaiah's defeat at Chamundeshwari constituency, he said it would have been the same result in Badami too had BJP leader Sriramulu spent one more day in that constituency.

BJP's target is all 28 LS seats in state

Yeddyurappa said the BJP will win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2019 elections. "We should ensure that we do not lose any election in the state. Our goal is to win all 28 seats. That would be our gift to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi."