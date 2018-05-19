Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Congress accuses Centre of abducting MLA Anand Singh

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad claimed that Anand Singh was trapped in Mumbai with the help of a Central Minister.

Published: 19th May 2018 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders march towards the Raj Bhavan to protest against Governor Vajubhai Vala’s invitation to the BJP to form the government, in Bengaluru on Friday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Welcoming the decision of the Supreme Court to conduct a floor test in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Saturday, Congress leaders have claimed that they have evidence of the offers made by the BJP to its MLAs. The party has also alleged that while MLA Anand Singh was abducted by the Central government, Maski MLA Pratap Gowda Patil was kept in captivity.

At a press conference here on Friday, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that Chief Minister Yeddyurappa and other BJP leaders such as B Sriramulu and G Janardhana Reddy have lured Congress MLAs with various offers. The evidence for the same will be revealed after the floor test on Saturday, he said.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad claimed that Anand Singh was trapped in Mumbai with the help of a Central Minister. “After he went there, he was taken to Delhi,” Azad said, accusing that Anand Singh was ‘kept in wrongful confinement’ using the ED and the I-T Department.

Modi, Shah remnants of Hitler: Siddaramaiah
Siddaramaiah made a controversial remark by comparing PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah with Hitler. “Modi and Shah are remnants/fossils of Hitler,” he said.Criticising the time period of 15 days granted by the Governor to the BJP to prove its majority, Siddaramaiah said while Yeddyurappa had asked for a week, Modi and Shah, along with Vala, discussed it and granted 15 days. Congress workers staged a protest in front of the KPCC office in the city. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka power struggle Karnataka floor test Karnataka Legislative Assembly Anand Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Karnataka political turmoil: Vidhana Soudha turns into fortress for floor test

Karnataka power struggle: BJP ‘strategy’ in place to pass floor test

Congress says MLA kin being threatened, releases audio clip

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018