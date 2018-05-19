Congress says MLA kin being threatened, releases audio clip

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Releasing the audio of a phone conversation, Congress leader VS Ugrappa on Friday said that families of Congress MLAs were being intimidated to support the BJP. Ugrappa alleged that, in the audio, BJP’s Gali Janardhana Reddy is heard making offers to Raichur Rural MLA Basanagouda Daddal to cross over.

Ugrappa also claimed that Congress would release other audio clips in which national leaders of the BJP are heard luring Congress MLAs. BJP responded with a tweet, asking the Congress who the “mimicry artist” is and added that they would like to hire him to as well to do a “voiceover of Siddu&DKS as well”. They posted that they “can release an audio tape” too.

At the press meet, Ugrappa said that BJP was targetting MLAs from Valmiki and other backward communities with offers of ministerial berth and cash. In the audio – authenticity of which is yet to be verified – Reddy is heard telling Daddal that by supporting BJP he could increase his wealth by a 100 times.

“We have information that relatives of MLAs are being contacted. They are being threatened to take the money and to tell the MLAs to extend their support,” Ugrappa alleged. The allegations come at a time when BJP is being accused of indulging in horse-trading.