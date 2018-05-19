Democracy wins in Karnataka: Sitaram Yechury

By UNI

KANNUR: Referring to the political development in Karnataka, CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday said it is the victory of the people and democracy.

Inaugurating the E K Nayanar Memorial Academy Complex at Burnassery in the Kannur Cantonment area,Mr Yechury said the BJP has performed a new art of destruction of democracy at various states, including Karnataka, Goa and Manipur and praised the people in Karnataka for showing vigilance to end the horse trade for bringing back the democracy.

Mr Yechury said, "CPI(M) stands for protecting the fundamental rights of the people through struggle.

The Communist-led Government in Kerala (under EMS Namboodiripad in 1957) was the first victim for the misusing of Article 356 by the then Union Government.

Alleging that the democracy under the Narendra Modi Government was facing a threat, he said the BJP was dividing the people on communal basis.

Mr Yechury unveiled the statue of the former CPI(M) politburo member and Chief Minister E K Nayanar at Academy complex.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Museum building.

CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Ministers K K Shailaja, Ramachandran Kadanappally, CPI(M) leaders MP P K Sreemathy, P Karunakaran, K K raghesh, E P Jayarajan,MLA,Late Nayanar's wife Saradha teacher, also attended the function.