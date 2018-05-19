Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka Congress files complaint against Janardhana Reddy for offering money to Raichur rural MLA

The Congress party on Friday released an audio clip which purportedly reveals how Reddy attempted to lure Daddal to join BJP and help BS Yeddyurappa, who will be facing the floor test today.

By ANI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has filed a complaint and demanded action against BJP leader Janardhana Reddy for offering hundreds of crore rupees and a minister portfolio to Raichur rural MLA Basvanagowda Daddal over phone.

The Congress party on Friday released an audio clip which purportedly reveals how Reddy attempted to lure Daddal to join BJP and help BS Yeddyurappa, who will be facing the Supreme Court-ordered floor test in the Karnataka assembly on Saturday.

The Congress and Janata Dal Secular (JD-(S)), which made a joint bid for power after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in last week's Karnataka assembly elections, have been struggling to keep their MLAs together after Governor Vajubhai Vala invited Mr Yeddyurappa to form the government.

On a Congress and JD-(S) plea, the Supreme Court on Friday directed Yeddyurappa to prove the majority in the assembly at 4 pm on Saturday.

Though the BJP emerged as a single largest party with 104 MLAs, they are short of the halfway mark of 112 by seven MLAs. The Congress and the JD(S) have entered into a post-poll alliance and together with 115 MLAs they are staking claim to form the government.

