Karnataka floor test: Fate of BJP government to be decided within two hours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The fate of the newly-appointed Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa's government will be decided within the next 100 minutes.

The process of administering the oath for the newly elected MLAs is almost over in the assembly and the Speaker is set to take up floor test at 4 pm.

As many as 207 MLAs out of the 222 elected members took oath till 1.45 pm when the House was adjourned for lunch. The proceedings will resume at 3.30 pm.

Two Congress MLAs failed to turn up in the House. Congress sources said the legislators are with the BJP leaders and whip has been issued to all the members, including those two.

Abstaining or cross-voting will result in action under the anti-defection law.

Sources said with all JD(S)-Congress MLAs having taken the oath, going seems to have got tough for the BJP as the only way the government would survive is by cross-voting by at least seven members, which now seems unlikely.

When the House assembled at 11 am, the BJP camp looked confident, but once all Congress-JD (S) MLAs walked into the House, that confidence started to wane.

The Congress, however, looked bullish as its leaders exuded the confidence of defeating the trust vote.

In fact, many of them were even contemplating next course of action, which is the formation of a JD(S)-Congress Government.

When the House resumes proceedings at 3.30 pm, remaining members will take an oath, following that Yeddyurappa will move a motion seeking a vote of confidence.