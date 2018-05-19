Karnataka political turmoil: Vidhana Soudha turns into fortress for floor test

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar has clamped prohibitory orders around a radius of 2 km of the Vidhana Soudha, which is set to witness high political drama on Saturday.

It has also been learnt that a large number of Marshals (policemen in white uniform) have been deployed in and around the Legislative House, where the BJP has to prove its majority.

In an order issued on Friday evening, it has been stated that there are possibilities of protests and dharnas by political parties near Vidhana Soudha. Thus, the Police Commissioner has clamped prohibitory orders as per Section 144 of the CrPC. The order will be in effect from 6 am till midnight on Saturday.

Following this, gathering of five or more people, carrying out processions, carrying weapons, display and burning of effigies and shouting provocative slogans will not be allowed.

Besides, there will be heavy police deployment at Vidhana Soudha and entry will be barred for the general public. More than 2,000 policemen, along with KSRP and CAR personnel, have been deployed there. Around 500 Marshals will keep an eye in and around the Legislative House, as policemen are not supposed to enter the area in police uniform. Elaborate security arrangements have also been made at the offices of the three major political parties — Congress, BJP and JD(S).