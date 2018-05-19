Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka power tussle: Yeddyurappa steps down without facing trust vote

The three-day old B S Yeddyurappa government in Karnataka collapsed today, with the Chief Minister announcing his decision to resign without facing a trust vote.

Published: 19th May 2018 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa folds hands in greetings on his arrival at oath-taking ceremony of newly elected members of Assembly house at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Saturday. | PTI

By PTI

BENGALURU: The three-day-old B S Yeddyurappa government in Karnataka collapsed today, with the Chief Minister announcing his decision to resign without facing a trust vote.

The Supreme Court had yesterday ordered a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly at 4 PM today, drastically slashing the 15-day window given by Governor Vajubhai Vala to BJP Chief Minister Yeddyurappa to prove his majority.

"I am going to resign as Chief Minister. I will go to Raj Bhavan and submit my resignation.

"I will not face confidence vote. I am going to resign," he told the Assembly after a brief emotional speech.

Yeddyurappa said he would now "go to the people".

His resignation will pave the way for the formation of a government led by JD(S) state chief H D Kumaraswamy, who has the backing of the Congress.

The newly formed alliance has claimed support of 117 MLAs in the 224-member House with an effective strength of 221.

Polling for two seats was not held due to various reasons, while Kumaraswamy won from two places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
 Yeddyurappa BJP JD(S) Congress Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Democracy wins in Karnataka, says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after Yedurappa announces resignation

Operation Lotus fails, democracy wins in Karnataka: Congress after Yeddyurappa's resignation

Let us enjoy our holidays: Justice Sikri after hearing on Karnataka power crisis

IPL2018
Videos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the St. George's Chapel during the wedding ceremony | AP
'You're husband and wife:' Harry and Meghan wed
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
Gallery
A total of 5.06 crore voters from across Karnataka exercised their franchise to elect a new government on May 13, 2018. (S Udayshankar | EPS)
From voting day to Yeddyurappa's resignation, here are pictures from Karnataka elections
Flowers and foliage surround the West Door and steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in Windsor near London Saturday May 19, 2018. | AP
Windsor streets fill up with Royal fans for the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle