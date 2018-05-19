Lesson learnt, Congress ready for Karnataka fight

Amit Agnihotri By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After losing the plot in Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya and Bihar, the Congress is showing aggression in Karnataka where it is locked in a bitter power struggle with the BJP.While the Congress managers messed up in Goa by losing out crucial time, they could do little when a similar situation played out in Meghalaya and Manipur. Party insiders said they were better prepared in Karnataka and quickly got in touch with JD-S leaders even before the results indicated a hung House.

Congress veterans Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot were deployed before the results and Azad announced unconditional support to JD-S by the afternoon on May 15. Letters of support from the 117 MLAs were quickly arranged for the consideration of Governor Vajubhai Vala.Abhishek Manu Singhvi was ready with a petition urging the Supreme Court to stay the swearing-in and dispatched copies to the Centre in time.

Before the SC evaluated Yeddyurappa’s claim of a majority on Friday, Gehlot had instructed all state units to protest in state capitals and district headquarters in a bid to “save democracy”. Party insiders agreed the levels of planning and coordination in Karnataka were in stark contrast to the party’s feeble attempts in Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya or even Bihar, where Rahul Gandhi knew that Nitish Kumar was drifting towards the BJP but did nothing to salvage the JD-U-RJD-Congress grand alliance.

In contrast, the Congress again approached the apex court challenging the Karnataka governor’s decision to appoint BJP lawmaker KG Bopaiah as the pro-tem Speaker saying the post should have gone to senior most MLA RV Deshpande.