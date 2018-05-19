Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Lesson learnt, Congress ready for Karnataka fight

After losing the plot in Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya and Bihar, the Congress is showing aggression in Karnataka where it is locked in a bitter power struggle with the BJP.

Published: 19th May 2018 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Lawyer Devdatt Kamat briefs media about the Congress petition in the apex court challenging the appointment of KG Bopaiah as pro tem Speaker of Karnataka Assembly on Friday night | Shekhar Yadav

By Amit Agnihotri
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After losing the plot in Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya and Bihar, the Congress is showing aggression in Karnataka where it is locked in a bitter power struggle with the BJP.While the Congress managers messed up in Goa by losing out crucial time, they could do little when a similar situation played out in Meghalaya and Manipur. Party insiders said they were better prepared in Karnataka and quickly got in touch with JD-S leaders even before the results indicated a hung House.

Congress veterans Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot were deployed before the results and Azad announced unconditional support to JD-S by the afternoon on May 15. Letters of support from the 117 MLAs were quickly arranged for the consideration of Governor Vajubhai Vala.Abhishek Manu Singhvi was ready with a petition urging the Supreme Court to stay the swearing-in and dispatched copies to the Centre in time.

Before the SC evaluated Yeddyurappa’s claim of a majority on Friday, Gehlot had instructed all state units to protest in state capitals and district headquarters in a bid to “save democracy”. Party insiders agreed the levels of planning and coordination in Karnataka were in stark contrast to the party’s feeble attempts in Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya or even Bihar, where Rahul Gandhi knew that Nitish Kumar was drifting towards the BJP but did nothing to salvage the JD-U-RJD-Congress grand alliance.

In contrast, the Congress again approached the apex court challenging the Karnataka governor’s decision to appoint BJP lawmaker KG Bopaiah as the pro-tem Speaker saying the post should have gone to senior most MLA RV Deshpande.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Karnataka Congress files complaint against Janardhana Reddy for offering money to Raichur rural MLA

Karnataka political turmoil: Vidhana Soudha turns into fortress for floor test

Karnataka power struggle: BJP ‘strategy’ in place to pass floor test

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018