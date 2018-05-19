Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Section 144 clamped in Mangalore ahead of Karnataka floor test today

The Supreme Court directed Yeddyurappa to prove the majority in the assembly at 4 p.m. on May 19.

HD Kumaraswamy, Former Chief Minister of Karnataka at Novotel, in Hyderabad on Friday, ahead of the floor test. (Express Photo | Vinay Madapu)

MANGALORE: Amid the political ruckus in Karnataka, section 144 has been imposed in Mangalore as a precautionary measure ahead of the Supreme Court's order directing Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) B.S. Yeddyurappa to prove majority in the state assembly on Saturday.

The decision was taken after the apex court heard the arguments for and against the petition filed by the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) following Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala's invitation to the BJP to form the government in the state.

The Supreme court will also hear the Congress-JD(S) combine's plea challenging the appointment of KG Bopaiah as the Pro Tem speaker tomorrow at 10.30 am. Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala on Friday had named Virajpet MLA and former speaker KG Bopaiah as pro tem speaker.

The Congress sought an urgent hearing on the appointment as Pro Tem speaker will conduct the floor test in the Legislative Assembly, following directions by the Supreme Court.

The order was issued by the Governor's office around Friday afternoon after much speculation on who the Pro Tem speaker will be.

Though the BJP emerged as a single largest party with 104 MLAs, they are short of the halfway mark of 112 by seven MLAs. The Congress and the JD(S) have entered into a post-poll alliance and together with 115 MLAs they are staking claim to form the government.

