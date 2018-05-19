Stage is set: MLAs to stand up and get counted on D-day 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The floor test for Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Saturday is likely to be political thriller and the show will start at 11 am with Assembly pro-tem Speaker K G Bopaiah initiating the process for the newly elected MLAs to take oath as members of the House.

The oath-taking process will be completed well before 4 pm and the floor test will be conducted at 4 pm with Bopaiah asking Yeddyurappa to move the Motion of Confidence and seek support of the members for the motion, Secretary, Legislative Assembly, S Murthy has said. Giving details of the proceedings to be conducted on Saturday, Murthy said the whip that will be issued by political parties to their MLAs will not apply for those who fail to or abstain from taking the oath as members.

As far as the method of voting is concerned, Murthy said, “Those who support the Confidence Motion would be asked to stand up and their names would be recorded. The count would be taken up one row of the seating at a time.” “After this, the count of the MLAs who oppose the motion would be taken. The pro-tem Speaker will exercise his vote if the voting ends in a tie,” he added.