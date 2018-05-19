Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Stage is set: MLAs to stand up and get counted on D-day 

The count would be taken up one row of the seating at a time.

Published: 19th May 2018 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Preparations underway inside the Assembly on Friday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The floor test for Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Saturday is likely to be political thriller and the show will start at 11 am with Assembly pro-tem Speaker K G Bopaiah initiating the process for the newly elected MLAs to take oath as members of the House.

The oath-taking process will be completed well before 4 pm and the floor test will be conducted at 4 pm with Bopaiah asking Yeddyurappa to move the Motion of Confidence and seek support of the members for the motion, Secretary, Legislative Assembly, S Murthy has said. Giving details of the proceedings to be conducted on Saturday, Murthy said the whip that will be issued by political parties to their MLAs will not apply for those who fail to or abstain from taking the oath as members. 

As far as the method of voting is concerned, Murthy said, “Those who support the Confidence Motion would be asked to stand up and their names would be recorded. The count would be taken up one row of the seating at a time.”  “After this, the count of the MLAs who oppose the motion would be taken. The pro-tem Speaker will exercise his vote if the voting ends in a tie,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
floor test BS Yeddyurappa Karnataka power struggle Karnataka floor test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Karnataka political turmoil: Vidhana Soudha turns into fortress for floor test

Karnataka power struggle: BJP ‘strategy’ in place to pass floor test

Congress says MLA kin being threatened, releases audio clip

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018