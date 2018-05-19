Supreme Court orders live streaming of floor test in Karnataka Assembly

By Express News Service

Bopaiah to remain protem speaker



The floor test to be conducted on scheduled time at 4 pm



There will be live streaming of assembly proceedings and it will be telecast by all news channel



No other agenda in assembly except floor test

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Saturday ordered live telecast of all the proceedings of the floor test in the Karnataka assembly to bring in transparency.

A three judge bench of Justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde and Ashok Bhushan however, refused to pass any order on the appointment of K G Bopaiah as protem speaker which was challenged by Congress and JD (S).

In an hour long hearing, the court made it clear that if Congress wants to stick to its demand of challenging the appointment of Boapaih then it will have to postpone the floor test and issue the speaker a formal notice.

However, this suggestion of court was not accepted by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Congress and JD (S).

Sibal referred to various judgements of the apex court wherein it was made clear that discretion of Governor is limited.

Justice Bobde responded, “But there are instances when Pro Tem Speaker was not the senior most.”

Sibal retorted, “It's not just senior most but also Boppaiah's record in the past.” Sibal was referring to court's ruling against Boppaiah's conduct in 2011.

“You are in a zone of contradiction. You want us to test the suitability of the Protem Speaker but you do not want to postpone the test,” Justice Bobde tells Sibal.

This led Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to intervene and he said, “Floor test will be live telecast by local channels. What more transparency do they need?”

The suggestion was widely welcomed by all sides and Justice Sikri said, “Videography of the floor test will serve the purpose. They are giving access to all local channels. Now let us enjoy our holidays. Our problem is solved.”

The court in its order also made it clear that “Secretary of Legislative Assemby will record the floor test and provide live feed to several local channels which will simultaneously telecast the footage. No other item on the agenda will be taken up during the trust vote.”