Yeddyurappa resigns; Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala invites Kumaraswamy to form JD(S)-Congress coalition government in 15 days

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala has invited former Chief Minister and JD-S State President H D Kumaraswamy to form the next government in the State and gave him 15 days time.

The JD(S) leader is set to become the chief minister for a second time on May 23.

This comes in the aftermath of BJP failing to prove its majority in the house after B S Yeddyurappa who was sworn in as chief minister three days ago, resigned to the post even before proving the floor test in the Assembly session on Saturday.

Speaking to newsmen after meeting the Governor on his invitation, Mr Kumaraswamy said "I was invited to form the coalition Government with Congress and will take oath as Chief Minister on Monday at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in a grand ceremony.

The governor has given me 15 days time, but I will form the government much earlier," he said.

After meeting the governor, Kumaraswamy had said the swearing-in ceremony would take place tentatively between 12 and 1.50 pm at Kanteerava stadium on May 21.

But later tonight, he said the swearing in ceremony would take place on May 23, but did not cite any reasons.

A JDS leader said the swearing-in date has been shifted to May 23 as May 21 happens to be the date on which former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was killed in a suicide bombing at Sriperumbudur near Chennai in 1991.

He said he would meet Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on May 21 to extend his gratitude to them.

"I will also discuss how many Congress and JD(S) MLAs will become ministers," said Kumaraswamy.

He said a coordination committee would be formed to prepare a common minimum programme to implement the promises made by the two coalition partners.

Kumaraswamy said there were no other discussions with the coalition partners other than winning the confidence vote.

He said invitations have been extended to various regional party chief ministers including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Telangana chief minister Chandrashekara Rao, Andhra Pradesh chief minisiter Chandrababu Naidu, besides former up chief ministers Mayavati of UP, Lalu Prasad Yadav of Bihar, Akhilesh Yadav of UP to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Mr Kumaraswamy also said that invitations has been sent for former AICC President Sonia Gandhi and current president Rahul Gandhi.

He said the modalities as to how many Ministers should take oath from Congress and JD(S) along with him as the chief minister will be decided after talks with Congress and JD(S) leaders and members.

Replying to a question, he said that after formation of the Coalition government, a Consultative Committee will be formed to workout the implementation of the modalities etc. in consultation with the leaders of both the parties.

Defeated in the numbers game, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa had resigned on Saturday before he could face the motion of confidence in the Legislative Assembly.

It put the onus back on Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala to invite Janata Dal (Secular) Legislative Party leader H D Kumaraswamy, with the support of the Indian National Congress, to form the next government .

The newly-elected legislators were administered the oath by pro-tem Speaker K G Bopaiah.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the developments in Karnataka show that money and power is not everything, but ultimately what would prevail was "the will of the people."

In New Delhi, the Supreme Court gave the green signal to Mr Bopiah to conduct the proceedings.

The apex court gave the go-ahead to telecast the proceedings live, as requested by the counsel of the petitioners.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa folds hands in greetings on his arrival at oath-taking ceremony of newly elected members of Assembly house at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Saturday, 19 May 2018. | PTI

After an emotion-packed address, Mr Yeddyurappa said he was not pressing the motion of confidence vote and announced his resignation.

The one-day special session of the Assembly was convened after the apex court directed the Yeddyurappa government to go in for the floor test today itself, cutting short the 15-day time frame given by the Governor.

After Mr Bopaiah adjourned the House sine die, the 75-year-old farmers leader rushed to the Raj Bhavan to tender his resignation which was accepted by the Governor.

The onus was now on the Governor to invite Mr Kumaraswamy to form the government as he had claimed he had the support of 117 lawmakers.

Anxious moments The day-long oath-taking ceremony was not without some anxious moments.

Senior Congress leaders scourged for two missing MLAs, Mr Anand Singh of Vijayapura and Mr Pratap Gouda Patil (Maski).

Police officials were sent to a hotel where they were allegedly kept.

They came to the House during the post-lunch session and took oath.

The Congress party, which had leveled horse-trading charges against the Bharatiya Janata Party, released audio clippings of recorded telephonic talks in which some of its members were lured by offerings of cash and position.

But the authenticity of these audio clippings could not be verified.

A crest-fallen Mr Yeddyurappa returned to the House.

Apparently, according to some party sources, he had been asked to resign by the BJP central leadership to avoid further damage to the party.

Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa addresses the house members before a floor test at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru on Saturday, 19 May 2018. | PTI

When he came for the oath-taking ceremony in the morning Mr Yeddyurappa was extremely confident over winning the floor test and said that the party would get adequate majority, much more than what it had anticipated.

The Congress and the JD(S) MLAs, who had been in Hyderabad for a day, returned in the small hours of Saturday by bus and reached the Assembly in time for the oath-taking.

JD (S) members came after the ceremony had commenced.

Mr Yeddyurappa took the oath first, and was followed by Congress legislature party leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Thereafter, in batches of five, the other newly-elected legislators were sworn in.

(with input from agencies)