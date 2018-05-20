Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

After 4 days of bated breath, HDK to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on Wednesday

Soon after this development, Kumaraswamy met Governor Vajubhai Vala, who invited him to form the government and gave him 15 days time to prove majority on the floor of the House.

Published: 20th May 2018 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 05:28 AM

Chief Minister-designate H D Kumaraswamy along with JD(S) MLAs and Congress leader D K Shivakumar celebrate after BJP state chief B S Yeddyurappa announced his resignation as CM at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Saturday |Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy will take oath as Chief Minister on Monday, after BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa -- Chief Minister for just two days -- tendered his resignation on Saturday evening, just before the floor test.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Kumaraswamy said he will take oath between noon and 1.05 pm at Kanteerava Stadium, and it is expected to be witnessed by three to four lakh people.

He also confirmed that the Governor gave him 15 days to prove majority, and said they are yet to decide on the date for seeking the trust vote in the Assembly. "Everything will be decided by the co-ordination committee represented by both senior leaders of JD(S) and Congress," Kumaraswamy added.

The CM designate has invited regional leaders like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee, BSP leader Mayawati, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM K Chandrashekara Rao for his swearing-in ceremony. Kumaraswamy also said he will personally speak to Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and invite them to the ceremony.

When asked about portfolios and his promise on farm loan waiver, Kumaraswamy said everything will be decided after the formation of the co-ordination committee, and decisions will be taken after the swearing-in ceremony. "Everyone will get clarity on everything by Monday. We will ensure that the government will complete five years term," he said.

 

Op Kamala still gives jitters

The JD(S) and Congress are still apprehensive of poaching of their MLAs by the BJP. Kumaraswamy said, "We aware that the BJP is trying to do Operation Kamala and MLAs from both the parties will be together as a precautionary measure." It is said that all these MLAs are going to stay together at a hotel until majority is proved on the floor of the House.

 

'Not scared of IT, ED'

Talking about IT and ED, Kumaraswamy said he is not scared of any such threats. "I am not scared. I am mentally, morally fit. No need to get scared of IT or ED," he said.

