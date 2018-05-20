Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Congress-JD(S) coalition will last at least till 2019, feel political experts

Experts believe that the coalition will be a game changer - especially in terms of national politics.

Published: 20th May 2018 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Experts believe that the coalition will be a game changer — especially in terms of national politics. | PTI

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:How long will the Congress-JD(S) coalition, stitched up after no party gained an absolute majority in the recently held Assembly elections, survive? Will the quest for powerful ministerial berths and other aspirations jeopardise the coalition? Even after the coalition managed to ensure enough numbers in Legislative Assembly on Saturday, such questions have remained answered. Experts believe that the coalition will be a game changer — especially in terms of national politics.

However, they are divided over the duration of the alliance between the two parties who are bitter rivals in Karnataka and have had a forgettable experience as coalition partners.

Sandeep Shastri, political scientist and pro vice-chancellor of Jain University, says the coalition will last until the Lok Sabha elections are over. "However, soon after the Lok Sabha polls are over, the two parties are likely to face some problems and have skirmishes at regular intervals," he adds.

He, however, feels that it was an important test for both the political parties. "How the two parties succeed in contesting elections, provided they contest together as an alliance and how they perform in 2019 will be important for the coalition to continue," he says.

To a question on the past alliance between the two, he says that the coalition of 2004 — with Congress' Dharam Singh as Chief Minister — was completely different from the one today. "Both the coalitions are completely different and were formed under different political circumstances," he adds.

Expressing difficulties over predicting the tenure of the coalition, Muzaffar Assadi, professor of Political Science, University of Mysore, says that there were chances that the coalition might survive longer than expected by many. "JD(S) and Congress are ideologically compatible and there is a possibility that the alliance will survive for long. It will be more important for Congress as it has to plan for similar alliances ahead of 2019 polls," he says.

Noting that the coalition will have a coordination committee, he expects it to survive beyond 2019. "It might collapse after 2020, as some Congress leaders may go frustrated with the decisions of the coalition government and start bickering," Assadi says. "If the coalition doesn't continue, both the parties will face an existential threat in Karnataka," he adds.

Model coalition

Political scientist Harish Ramaswamy, who opines that the coalition has a future, said that it could be a model for other states, if they perform well. "If Congress accepts such a position in the coalition, where one party concedes and dominates the other, it can result in more alliances," he notes.

Congress has conceded only to keep BJP out. The alliance will send a message at the national level that Congress has given up the seniority in a coalition to act as a junior partner. Moreover, they are trying to give prominence to local leaders, he says.

"If Congress can play second fiddle in coalitions, it will result in an interesting model. We have to see where it goes," he adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress-JD(S) coalitio Karnataka government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

From hope to despair: How game changed for BJP at Karnataka floor test

Vidhana Soudha

How Congress leaders pulled off a post-poll coup, stumped BJP in Karnataka

Karnataka ssembly, Vidhanasoudha

Karnataka politicalm tussle: ‘Missing’ Congress MLAs take oath

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex