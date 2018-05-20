Congress releases more audio clips to corner BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), on Saturday, released three more audio clips of purported conversations between BJP leaders and Congress MLAs and their families, ahead of the floor test on Saturday.

In the alleged clips, Congress has alleged that former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, BJP State-in-charge Muralidhar Rao, BJP leaders B Sriramulu and Yeddyurappa's son Vijayendra, general secretary of BJP state Yuva Morcha are luring Congress MLAs.

In the first of the three clips — whose veracity is yet to be established — Sriramulu and Rao are heard talking to Congress MLA BC Patil, offering ministerial berths and cash to him and other MLAs. In the second clip, Yeddyurappa is heard talking to B C Patil, allegedly, over the latter's support during the floor test. The third clip has recording of Vijayendra and wife of a Congress MLA, with the former assuring to take steps to withdraw a mining case of her son, apart from offering ministerial berth.

On Friday, Congress had released a similar audio clip.

Transcript of a clip

State BJP leader: Namaskara

Cong MLA: Namaskara

State BJP leader: What amount are you expecting?

Cong MLA: Sahebru didn't tell me anything

State BJP leader: Tell me what amount are you expecting?

Cong MLA: That you should tell.

State BJP leader: Some 25 had been spoken. How many people do you have with you?

Cong MLA: 3-4 people are with me. I have to clarify with them. I'm confident

State BJP leader: Will get them 10-15

Cong MLA: What about their position?

State BJP leader: Will make them Ministers

Cong MLA: In my constituency, another MLA is strong. If there is re-election, there will be a problem

State BJP leader: Don't worry, there won't be any election. We will elect our speaker and show majority. Like in Andhra and Telangana, there won't be any disqualification of MLAs. So you don't have to worry about election. I will now give the phone to the national BJP leader, you speak to him

National BJP leader: There is no question of resigning. You don't have to go for elections again.

Cong MLA: As 3-4 people are with me, you have to tell me the figure

State leader comes to the phone: I have already told you 15. You don't ask him the figure

National BJP leader: We are ready. And no election for anybody. It's about speaker. In every state, it's the same thing