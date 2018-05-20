Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Congress releases more audio clips to corner BJP

In the first of the three clips, whose veracity is yet to be established, Sriramulu and Rao are heard talking to Congress MLA BC Patil, offering ministerial berths and cash to him and other MLAs.

Published: 20th May 2018 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Sriramulu is heard talking to Congress MLA BC Patil, offering ministerial berths and cash to him and other MLAs. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), on Saturday, released three more audio clips of purported conversations between BJP leaders and Congress MLAs and their families, ahead of the floor test on Saturday.

In the alleged clips, Congress has alleged that former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, BJP State-in-charge Muralidhar Rao, BJP leaders B Sriramulu and Yeddyurappa's son Vijayendra, general secretary of BJP state Yuva Morcha are luring Congress MLAs.

In the first of the three clips — whose veracity is yet to be established — Sriramulu and Rao are heard talking to Congress MLA BC Patil, offering ministerial berths and cash to him and other MLAs. In the second clip, Yeddyurappa is heard talking to B C Patil, allegedly, over the latter's support during the floor test. The third clip has recording of Vijayendra and wife of a Congress MLA, with the former assuring to take steps to withdraw a mining case of her son, apart from offering ministerial berth.

On Friday, Congress had released a similar audio clip.

Transcript of a clip

State BJP leader: Namaskara

Cong MLA: Namaskara

State BJP leader: What amount are you expecting?

Cong MLA: Sahebru didn't tell me anything

State BJP leader: Tell me what amount are you expecting?

Cong MLA: That you should tell.

State BJP leader: Some 25 had been spoken. How many people do you have with you?

Cong MLA: 3-4 people are with me. I have to clarify with them. I'm confident

State BJP leader: Will get them 10-15

Cong MLA: What about their position?

State BJP leader: Will make them Ministers

Cong MLA: In my constituency, another MLA is strong. If there is re-election, there will be a problem

State BJP leader: Don't worry, there won't be any election. We will elect our speaker and show majority. Like in Andhra and Telangana, there won't be any disqualification of MLAs. So you don't have to worry about election. I will now give the phone to the national BJP leader, you speak to him

National BJP leader: There is no question of resigning. You don't have to go for elections again.

Cong MLA: As 3-4 people are with me, you have to tell me the figure

State leader comes to the phone: I have already told you 15. You don't ask him the figure

National BJP leader: We are ready. And no election for anybody. It's about speaker. In every state, it's the same thing

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
horse trading Karnataka polls KPCC audio clips Sriramulu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

From hope to despair: How game changed for BJP at Karnataka floor test

Vidhana Soudha

How Congress leaders pulled off a post-poll coup, stumped BJP in Karnataka

Karnataka ssembly, Vidhanasoudha

Karnataka politicalm tussle: ‘Missing’ Congress MLAs take oath

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex