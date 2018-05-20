Who will get what? Congress, JD(S) to thrash out details of new cabinet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come Monday, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy will take oath as Chief Minister. Despite having just 38 seats (one from pre-poll alliance partner BSP), the JD(S) is expected to have the lion’s share of cabinet berths in its coalition government with the Congress. On Sunday, leaders of both parties are expected to decide on their ministers, portfolios as well as appointments to boards.

The government is expected to have a maximum cabinet to accommodate senior leaders of the Congress and the JD(S). The parties are yet to work out their strategies on power sharing. Issues like will there be a change of Chief Minister, the position of the deputy CM are likely to be finalised on Sunday. In case there is going to be a deputy CM, KPCC president G Parameshwara could get the post. While younger Congress leaders like Krishna Byregowda and U T Khader may miss out on a cabinet post, K J George, R V Deshpande and M B Patil are likely to be given cabinet posts with portfolios like Home, Finance, Social Welfare, IT&BT and Tourism. Agriculture, Public Works Department, Revenue, Excise and Animal Husbandry are likely to go to the JD(S).

“It is natural that some leaders may be disappointed with not being accommodated in the cabinet or with the portfolios that are given to them but we will make amends with appointments to boards,” said a senior Congress leader acknowledging that the larger power in this alliance lies with the JD(S) since the Congress offered the government to it on a platter.