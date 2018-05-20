Yeddyurappa not alone: 5 Leaders who could hold on to CM chair only for few days

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After serving for two days, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader B S Yeddyurappa resigned from the post of Karnataka Chief Minister ahead of a floor test in the Assembly. In 2007 also, Yeddyurappa had served as the state's CM for eight days -- September 12-19.

However, he is not alone to serve as CM for a short duration. There are five more leaders who could hold the position of CM for just a little longer than a day.

Harish Rawat: The Uttarakhand CM from Congress party was selected for two days during his second stint -- May 21 to 22, 2016.

Harish Rawat. (File | PTI)

At that time, trouble for Rawat began when nine MLAs of his party defected to BJP. During the floor test Rawat could manage support of only 33 of the 61 MLAs.

Jagdambika Pal: Another Congress leader who served as CM of Uttar Pradesh from February 21 to 23, 1998.

On February 21, Pal took oath as CM of the state after Kalyan Singh government was dismissed by then Governor Romesh Bhandari.

However, on February 23, Singh won by an easy majority and the Allahabad High Court reinstated Kalyan Singh as the CM.

Nitish Kumar: Contesting election as Samata Party leader, Nitish Kumar became CM of Bihar for the first time in 2000.

Kumar was sworn in as CM on March 3 and failing to prove majority, was made to resign on March 10.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File | PTI)

Currently the CM of Bihar, he has taken oath as leader of the state government six times since his shortest tenure.

Om Prakash Chautala: After serving a brief five-month stint as CM of Haryana from December 1989 to May 1990, Om Prakash Chautala was made CM again the same year.

Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala. | PTI

His second stint was fated to be even shorter and lasted only five days -- from July 12, 1990 to July 17.

The period is also remembered for one of the most violence-marred episodes in the electoral history of the state when Chautala locked horns with another popular leader Anand Singh Dangi for Meham seat in Rohtak district, for the bypolls.

Satish Prasad Singh: Considered the youngest CM of Bihar, Singh held the position for five days, from January 28 to February 2, 1968.

It began with the Congress party's revolt against then Chief Minister Mahamaya Prasad Sinha in January 1968.

The group selected Sanjukta Socialist Party (SSP) leader B.P. Mandal as Sinha's successor. The SSP backed Mandal for CM's post, but ended up choosing Singh, who took oath on January 27, 1968.