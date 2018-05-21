Even before BSY test, Congress, JD(S) had list of vulnerable MLAs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Had Yeddyurappa gone through the floor test, we could have detected those willing to cross-vote,” chuckled a Congress leader during a casual conversation with another on Sunday at a private hotel in Bengaluru.

With B S Yeddyurappa’s decision to resign as Chief Minister without going through the floor test, the Congress-JD(S) combine lost out on its chance of detecting any black sheep in the herd. The lost opportunity is now adding to the post-poll alliance partners’ preparedness for H D Kumaraswamy’s floor test.

Even before Yeddyurappa’s floor test, the Congress and the JD(S) had prepared a list of their legislators likely to be poached by the saffron party.

“Hit list”, is how a senior Congress office-bearer chose to nickname the list of legislators. As expected, the BJP approached the same legislators — the reason why the Congress was able to produce alleged audio clips purportedly showing BJP leaders luring their legislators.

Congressmen told Express that while they were confident that the BJP would not get the required numbers, Yeddyurappa going through with the vote of confidence would have helped them identify one or two legislators who could have cross-voted — an exercise that would have helped the JD(S)-Congress combine prepare for H D Kumaraswamy’s vote of confidence.

While the parties have publicly declared full confidence in their legislators, their compulsion to keep them herded in hotels speaks volumes about not leaving anything to chance.

The Congress has successfully taken the BJP by surprise since result day.

In the build-up to Kumaraswamy’s floor test, they would like to keep the equation going without a role reversal.

Even after Yeddyurappa’s resignation, the possibility of a few MLAs abstaining from voting for Kumaraswamy is an idea that the parties are not willing to brush aside.