History repeats again with Yeddyurappa, none of four Chief Ministers from Shivamogga completed full term

 Ironically, none of the four chief ministers from Shivamogga were able to complete full term in the office.

B S Yeddyurappa | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Ironically, none of the four chief ministers from Shivamogga were able to complete full term in the office. Yet again, history repeated when Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa submitted his resignation on Saturday, after holding the office for just three days. Shivamogga district gave four chief ministers to the state. The third chief minister of the state, Kadidal Manjappa was the first to scale up to high office from Shivamogga district in 1956. Within three months, Manjappa paved the way for S Nijalingappa.

S Bangarappa was the second to become chief minister in 1990. The then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi announced the name of Bangarappa after sacking Veerendra Patil. After the demise of Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, the then AICC president Seetharam Kesari with whom Bangarappa had serious differences, forced the latter to vacate the chair.Enraged Bangarappa came out of the Congress and floated a new party ‘Karnataka Congress party’.

Later, socialist J H Patel was the third person to become chief minister from the district in 1996. When H D Deve Gowda left the job to become Prime Minister, Patel got the chance to rule the state. Deve Gowda along with George Fernandes established JD(United). It was during this time, Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal became Janata Dal (Secular). In the JD(S)-BJP alliance that came to power in 2005, as per the agreement of 20-20, the BJP supported H D Kumaraswamy to become the chief minister.

But, when it was the turn of Yeddyurappa to rule the state, Kumaraswamy’s JD(S) didn’t support him in 2007. In November 2007, the BJP came to power in the state with the support of independents and Yeddyurappa became chief minister for the second time. He was forced to step down by the party high command over land de-notification issue in 2011. Again in May this year, Yeddyurappa became chief minister for just three days and resigned as the party unable to cobble up numbers to prove majority. Yeddyurappa became the first chief minister in the state to hold the office for a stint as brief as three days.

Tenure of CMs 

Kadidal Manjappa — 19-08-1956 to 31-10-1956  (75 days)
S Bangarappa — 17-10-1990 to 19-11-1992 (756 days)
J H Patel — 31-05-1996 to 17-10-1999 (1,225 days)
B S Yeddyurappa — 12-11-2007 to 19-11-2007 (8 days); 30-05-2008 to 19-11-2011 (1,269 days) and 17-05-2018 to 19-05-2018 (3 days)

