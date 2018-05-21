Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka: Congress, JD(S) still in the dark on pact for two seats

The coalition parties are yet to finalise their stand on having a tie-up in RR Nagar and Jayanagar constituencies in the city.

Published: 21st May 2018 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though Congress and JD(S) are keen on ensuring the defeat of BJP in the election to be held in RR Nagar and Jayanagar constituencies in the city, the coalition parties are yet to finalise their stand on having a tie-up in these two constituencies. Replying to a question in this regard, KPCC President G Parameshwara denied reports of a tie-up between Congress and JD(S). “There is no question of a tie-up in Jayanagar and RR Nagar as our candidates are already in the fray,” he said.  

Polling in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar assembly constituency, which was cancelled due the death of BJP candidate B N Vijaykumar, will be held on June 11. The Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency election is scheduled for May 28. The poll in RR Nagar was postponed after a voter ID scam was unearthed before polling day on May 12. 

However, the two parties are likely to have an understanding for a “friendly fight” with JD(S) helping to ensure the victory of Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy, daughter of former Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy in Jayanagar. BJP is mulling fielding Vijay Kumar’s brother Prahlad Babu to cash-in on the possible “sympathy factor” in Jayanagar. The issue came up for discussion at a meeting of BJP leaders chaired by party state president BS Yeddyurappa on Sunday.

However, HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday stated that no decision has been taken on the tie-up and refused to comment on the reports coming in this regard. With Kumaraswamy, who has won from two constituencies, set to give up Ramanagaram seat and retain Channapatna seat, both the parties are keen to have an understanding here too. Congress is expected to support JD(S) which is said to be contemplating fielding  Anita Kumaraswamy as the candidate. BJP, which is preparing to put up a strong fight in Ramanagaram too, is considering the option of fielding former minister CP Yogeshwar, who lost against Kumaraswamy in Channpatna. 

Jayanagar’s candidate? 

The rank and file of the BJP in Bengaluru are mounting pressure on the leadership to give ticket to ideologically-grown cadre in Jayanagar instead of somebody from tinsel world or from late MLA Vijaya Kumar’s family. Party sources said KN Chayapathy, who has been a hardcore RSS swayamsevak for five decades and who has worked in the Jan Sangh and BJP for the last four decades, has been proposed by the cadre. “Scores of workers with sangh background called on state chief BS Yeddyurappa at his residence on Sunday evening about this,” sources said. 

Tie-up for 2019 LS polls too 

Congress and JD(S) could extend their tie-up for the 2019 Lok Sabha election too and Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge dropped hints to this effect here on Sunday. “We will discuss the possibility of extending the understanding to Lok Sabha polls. It is better if the two secular parties go together,” Kharge said told reporters.

