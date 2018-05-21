Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu likely to attend Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | PTI)

AMARAVATI: Apparently unfazed by speculation that his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) may join hands with Congress in future, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to attend the swearing-in of H D Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister of Karnataka on May 23.

Naidu's cabinet colleagues have suggested that he attend the ceremony given his closeness to former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, a statement from the party said today.

The TDP chief discussed the issue with ministers though teleconference.

He said Kumaraswamy had invited him for the function.

"The ministers told Naidu that he should take part in the swearing-in ceremony as it will send the right signals. And he has responded positively," the TDP statement said.

The statement said the ministers mentioned the close ties TDP had with JD(S) and Naidu's role in making Deve Gowda the Prime Minister in 1997.

