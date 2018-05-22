Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Congress dubs BJP habitual offender, says Modi should apologise for using money power in Karnataka poll

Published: 22nd May 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Anand Sharma (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress today dubbed the BJP a "habitual offender" of stealing governments and mandate and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the nation for allegedly using money power in the Karnataka polls.

Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma alleged that the BJP spent nearly Rs 6,500 crore during the polls and demanded an independent probe into the alleged misuse of money power and government agencies for trying to "win over" legislators.

He said the Modi government should make atonement as it has failed to fulfill the promises made to the people of the country, instead of celebrating its four years in power.

Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Odisha on May 26 and address a rally in Cuttack, coinciding with the completion of the four years of the NDA government at the Centre.

"Will the BJP give now an account of its sources of money, from whom do they get it? We would expect the Prime Minister to apologise to the country for presiding over a government which trampled the Constitution," Sharma told reporters.

He said the BJP stood exposed for its "brazen use of power, money and other resources" and alleged that the saffron party was trying to "purchase" legislators.

The allegations came as the Karnataka elections threw up a hung assembly with the BJP as the single-largest party.

Following the verdict, the Congress joined hands with the JD(S) to form the government in the state.

The BJP, however, as the single-largest party formed the government but its chief minister B S Yeddyurappa resigned just before facing the trust vote after being in office for three days.

Demanding an independent probe into the BJP's funding, he said "everyone wanted to know" how they have amassed all this money.

"BJP is one of the richest political parties in the world. At least Rs 6,500 crore was spent by the BJP in the run-up to Karnataka elections," the Congress leader said.

He said the Karnataka verdict was not for the BJP, which has invited and "happily accepted self-ridicule".

"The Prime Minister lowered the dignity of the political discourse and he also undermined the dignity of his office by campaigning in a manner using words and phrases which are unbecoming of a prime minister. No Prime Minister in India has ever done this before," he said.

He alleged that Modi spoke "untruths, not even half-truths" and the BJP lost.

"They did not win the majority of seats. By abusing the power and authority and agencies of the State and the money power which I referred to, yet they did not get the majority."

"The Congress party got the popular vote. We have 2 per cent more. So, in such a scenario, where the voters had given a verdict for a post-election coalition, that is how I interpret it," he claimed.

"Had they got more votes, had they got more seats, then he can complain and cry that he has been deprived. They have been exposed. They are trying to abduct MLAs, purchase MLAs. They have fine-tuned this art; they have become habitual offenders and repeat offenders of stealing governments, stealing mandates," he alleged.

In response to BJP president Amit Shah's statement that the Congress-JD(S) tie-up is an "unholy" alliance, Sharma said the BJP itself has formed "alliances with those who have criticised them and condemned them."

On the row over the proposed changes in the civil services system, he said the BJP government has compromised the neutrality of India's civil services.

"It is not an aberration, it is a deliberate violation and through you I am warning this government, not to destroy the civil services and the very architecture of administration and governance of India. Let that be governed as per the wishes of the framers of India's Constitution. Let that not be insulted. There is a grave danger in it," he alleged.

