Rahul Gandhi to attend swearing-in ceremony of Kumaraswamy as Karnataka CM
Congress president Rahul Gandhi today confirmed his presence at the swearing-in ceremony of H D Kumaraswamy as Karnataka Chief Minister on May 23.
Published: 22nd May 2018 02:43 AM | Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 02:43 AM | A+A A-
He said he had a "cordial" meeting with the JD(S) leader, with whom he discussed the political situation in Karnataka.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was also present at the meeting.
"I had a warm and cordial meeting this evening, in Delhi, with Shri H D Kumaraswamy ji. We discussed the political situation in Karnataka and other matters of mutual interest. I will be attending his swearing-in as CM of Karnataka, on Wednesday, in Bengaluru," he said on Twitter.
The Congress and the JD(S) will hold a meeting tomorrow in Bengaluru, where the modalities over power-sharing would be worked out.