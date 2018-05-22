Rahul Gandhi to attend swearing-in ceremony of Kumaraswamy as Karnataka CM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today confirmed his presence at the swearing-in ceremony of H D Kumaraswamy as Karnataka Chief Minister on May 23.

He said he had a "cordial" meeting with the JD(S) leader, with whom he discussed the political situation in Karnataka.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

"I had a warm and cordial meeting this evening, in Delhi, with Shri H D Kumaraswamy ji. We discussed the political situation in Karnataka and other matters of mutual interest. I will be attending his swearing-in as CM of Karnataka, on Wednesday, in Bengaluru," he said on Twitter.

The Congress and the JD(S) will hold a meeting tomorrow in Bengaluru, where the modalities over power-sharing would be worked out.