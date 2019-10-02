Home Elections Maharashtra Elections

Maharashtra elections: AIMIM declares Amit Kumar Sanjay Ajnalkar as candidate from Solapur South

AIMIM had released two lists of candidates for Maharashtra polls, while BJP, CPI (M) and Shiv Sena have released one list each, so far.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | Facebook/Asaduddin Owaisi)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday announced that Amit Kumar Sanjay Ajnalkar will be the party candidate from Solapur (South) constituency in the ensuing Maharashtra polls.

"Amit Kumar Sanjay Ajnalkar will be the Aimim national candidate from Solapur(South) constituency. Jai Meem, Jai Bhim!," Owaisi tweeted.

Maharashtra elections - Seat-sharing talks with BJP on, final decision soon, says Uddhav Thackeray

The party had on September 10 announced its first list of candidates.

Maharashtra polls - Uddhav to hold meet Saturday as Shiv Sena, BJP spar over seat distribution

BJP has declared Subhash Deshmukh as the party candidate from Solapur South Vidhan Sabha seat. AIMIM lawmaker Imtiyaz Jaleel had on Saturday said that the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana posed an opportunity for the public to 'change the atmosphere in the country.'

The Election Commission has scheduled the single-phase voting for Maharashtra Assembly elections on October 21 and the counting of votes will be held on October 24. 

