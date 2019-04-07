Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik to contest from Bhandaripokhari seat also

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress has decided to field president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik from the Bhadaripokhari seat. This will be the second seat from where Patnaik will contest in the assembly elections apart from Ghasipura seat in Keonjhar district.

The party announced Debi Prasad Mallick as candidate from the Tirtol assembly seat after its candidate Bibhu Prasad Tarai defected to BJP. Old warhorse Sitakant Mohapatra has been fielded from the Badachana constituency while Nalini Kanta Mohanty will be the party’s candidate from Bhadrak seat.

The Congress which announced candidates for nine assembly seats, has decided to field Kisan Panda from Dharmasala, Rabindranath Kar from Salepur, Bibhranshu Sekhar Lenka from Mahakalapada, former MLA Lalatendu Mohapatra from Balikuda-Ersama and Satyabrata Patra from Nimapara.