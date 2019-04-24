Polls to Patkura assembly seat on May 19: EC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Election for Patkura assembly constituency in Odisha's Kendrapada district will be held on May 19, the Election Commission of India announced on Wednesday.

The poll which was scheduled simultaneously with the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 29 has been postponed following the death of BJD nominee Bed Prakash Agarwalla on April 20.

As per the notification issued by the ECI, the process for the filling of nomination papers that began on Wednesday will continue till May 1.

Only the candidate nominated by the BJD is allowed to file nomination papers as the candidatures of other candidates including BJP nominee Bijoy Mohapatra and Congress candidate Jayanta Kumar Mohanty are valid.

While scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done on May 2, the last date for withdrawal of nomination is May 4.

Polling will take place on May 19.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar said no new candidate can file nomination papers as election to the seat was adjourned and not countermanded.

“As per ECI norms, the election is adjourned in the event of the death of a candidate from a recognised political party between the period of the announcement of the final list of candidates and voting. The same party is allowed to field another candidate for the poll as per the schedule,” he clarified.

The returning officer for Patkura assembly segment Sanjay Kumar Mishra had adjourned the poll after the death of Agarwalla while the latter was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The 80-year-old BJD veteran was the sitting MLA from Patkura which falls under Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency.

Apart from Mohapatra and Mohanty, seven others are in the fray from Patkura.

Elections to Patkura seat is crucial as it will play a key role in the winning prospects of nominees for Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency where BJP’s Baijayant Panda is pitted against BJD’s Anubhav Mohanty.