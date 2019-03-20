Home Elections Odisha Elections

'Party of women empowerment failed me': Kandhamal MP Pratyusha Rajeswari Singh quits over denial of ticket

Pratyusha Rajeswari said she was not informed about her fate prior to the announcement of final list of candidates, rather she was asked to prepare.

Kandhamal MP Pratyusha Rajeswari Singh with BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Desertion from the ruling BJD continues with Kandhamal MP Pratyusha Rajeswari Singh and Daspalla MLA Purna Chandra Nayak resigning from the regional party after being denied party tickets for the ensuing polls.

In her resignation letter to Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik, the sitting MP said, "A party that has been so vocal about women empowerment has failed me miserably. My hard work and dedication have been rendered futile."

She said she was not informed about her fate prior to the announcement of the final list of candidates, rather she was asked to prepare. She felt that she has been wronged despite her loyalty and dedication to the party and the people she represented.

Surprised at the party's decision, Singh said, "After declaring 33 per cent reservation for women, the reward for me being the first women contestant in Kandhamal and winning from around three lakh votes difference I was denied a ticket."

Expressing her reservation to the interference of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Arukh, Singh said she been harassed by party leaders after the demise of her husband. She also accused former Minister and Nayagarh MLA Arun Sahu of harassing her with legal cases multiple times in the last four years.

Earlier, she had announced to contest from the parliamentary seat as an independent if the party denied her a ticket. Sources said she may join Congress. 

