Home Elections Odisha Elections

Kharbela Swain returns to BJP, to contest from Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat

Swain, a bitter critic of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, said he joined the BJP to end the 19 years of misrule of the regional party.

Published: 25th March 2019 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Former MP Kharbela Swain

Former MP Kharbela Swain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After an agonising wait, Utkal Bharat president and former MP Kharbela Swain returned to the BJP on Monday with his formal induction into saffron party and nomination from communally sensitive Kandhamal parliamentary seat.

"Inspired by strong and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who successfully projected India as a world power and his fight against corruption from the top I offered my service to BJP. I thanked the BJP leadership and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for giving me this opportunity," Swain said after joining the BJP at simple function here.

Appreciating the belated fight of the BJP to dethrone an inefficient and corrupt BJD government, Swain, a bitter critic of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, said he joined the BJP to end the 19 years of misrule of the regional party.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

A three-time BJP MP from Balasore from 1998, Swain severed ties with the saffron party a decade ago in December 2009 following difference with party's state leadership. He floated a new political party Utkal Bharat in February 2010 to take on the ruling BJD and opposition Congress.

Dubbing Swain's return to the BJP as 'home coming', Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said party workers never considered the former as leader of another party. Everyone in the party is happy with his return to the BJP, he added.

While the BJD has fielded education entrepreneur Achyuta Samant, the Congress has nominated Manoj Kumar Acharya for the Kandhamal seat.

Apart from Kandhamal, the BJP has named former Odisha DGP Prakash Mishra for Cuttack Lok Sabha seat and candidates for ten Assembly seats in the state today. Mishra joined the BJP on Sunday. Mishra was also DG of CRPF.

In a surprise move, the central election committee of the BJP has cleared the name of state BJP vice president Pitambar Acharya for Hinjili Assembly seat which is represented by the Chief Minister from 2000 onwards.

Among the Assembly seats declared on Monday is Rishabh Nanda, son of BJD's Rajya Sabha member Prashant Nanda who will fight from the Begunia assembly segment on a BJP ticket. Rishabh too has recently joined the party.

Others candidates include Dinesh Jain from Jharsuguda, Debendra Mahapatro from Rairakhol, Badrinarayan Dhal from Bhandaripokhari, Pradip Nayak from Bhadrak, Debanarayan Pradhan from Phulbani, Samapad Swain from Paradeep, Narendra Nayak from Jayadev and Biswaranjan Jena from Jatani.

BJP has, so far, declared candidates for 17 Lok Sabha seats and 131 Assembly segments. The state which will go for simultaneous polls for Assembly and Lok Sabha which have 147 seats and 21 seats respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha Elections news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kharbela Swain Kharbela Swain joins BJP Kandhamal parliamnentary seat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp