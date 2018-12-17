Home Elections Rajasthan Elections

Congress' Ashok Gehlot sworn in as Rajasthan CM, Sachin Pilot deputy

Several leaders from the Congress and its alliance partners from across the country attended the event.

Published: 17th December 2018 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 05:28 PM

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (L), Governor Kalyan Singh (M) and deputy CM Sachin Pilot (R) at the swearing-in ceremony.(Photo| Twitter/Congress)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot was Monday sworn in as the chief minister of Rajasthan at a ceremony here, while Sachin Pilot took oath as the deputy chief minister.

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh administered the oath of office to Gehlot and Pilot in the presence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh at the Albert Hall here.

The governor said on the suggestion of Gehlot, Pilot will be deputy chief minister of Rajasthan.

Outgoing Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje,  NCP's Sharad Pawar, LJD leader Sharad Yadav, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.

Chandrababu Naidu, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, DMK leader M K Stalin, JMM leader Hemant Soren, JVM leader Babulal Marandi were among others who were present at the ceremony.

Gehlot, Pilot and other leaders received Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh at the airport and left for the Albert Hall in a bus amid tight security arrangements.

Large number of the party members and supporters were present in the oath ceremony.

TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot Rajasthan Chief Minister Rajasthan election 2018 Kalyan Singh

