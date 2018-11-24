Telangana elections: ‘Soniamma’ sad at the plight of her ‘child’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was her first visit to the youngest State of India -- in the formation of which she and her party played a crucial role -- and Congress matriarch Sonia Gandhi did not fail to strike an emotive chord with the public. “I feel like a mother meeting her children after a long time,” she said, addressing a massive public gathering in Medchal on Friday.

“I remember the difficulties we faced during the formation of Telangana. It was not an easy task, Congress had to pay a heavy price for it,” she recalled. “But the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party took the decision to deliver Telangana considering the aspirations of the people here,” she said. “Every mother wishes her children grow up, prosper and achieve their dreams. I felt the same way for Telangana, but later, I was very sad to see the TRS government shattering those dreams,” she said. “How many promises have been fulfilled? Have they delivered Neellu, Niyamakalu, Nidhulu for Telangana? Have these been fulfilled?” she asked.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi wave at the crowd at a public meeting at Medchal, in Hyderabad on Friday. (left) The huge crowd, who gathered to hear Sonia speak, who was on her maiden visit to the State after its formation | Vinay Madapu

She also made an effort to reach out to the people of Andhra Pradesh and soothe their ‘wounds of bifurcation.’ “We weighed the interests of both Telangana and Andhra people. That is why while delivering the new State, we announced Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. We are committed to fulfilling that promise,” she said.

She said the new State was formed to ensure people get better access to water, funds and jobs. “But, farmers are still committing suicides. Forget access to water, TRS has even weakened the Land Acquisition Act introduced by UPA. They failed to implement MGNREGA. Youth are unemployed and they feel betrayed. Self-help Groups of Telangana, that once stood as role models for the State, have been destroyed.”

Telangana’s parenting fell into the wrong hands: Sonia

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi said she was dejected looking at the way TRS has governed the State.

“Has TRS taken any initiative for the betterment of disadvantaged sections like Dalits, tribals, and minorities? Have they done anything for the farmers, youngsters, the women? All that they did was for one family,” she said.

“You all know, especially women know, if a child does not get proper parenting and nutrition during the initial years, then he will face a lot of problems in the future and growth will be affected. Unfortunately, Telangana’s parenting fell into the hands of those who looked after only their welfare and neglected people, making them destitute” she said. The 16-minute speech of the veteran leader was followed up by her son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi. “This is a historic meeting. Sonia Gandhi who stood by Telangana people during the Statehood movement has come to meet you. I say with pride that she is on your side,” he said.

“This State was formed with the sweat and blood of Telangana people. But over the last four years, only one person and his family reaped the fruits. I will not speak much, but the only thing I want to say is that we will put an end to TRS rule. Congress, TJS, CPI and TDP have come together and formed Peoples Front to end KCR’s rule,” said Rahul Gandhi.