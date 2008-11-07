Is it right for me to say that in the world economic crisis, EMI is the only way out this year end? (laughs) Definitely yes. From a producer and the film’s point of view, there couldn’t have been a better time for EMI to release.

So what made you produce EMI, was it the new director, the story or your close friend Sanjay Dutt? It will always be the story of EMI which impressed me because it covered people from all walks of life. The story has a problem that I always saw rising in India. We have a tendency to follow the western culture and with the credit card companies coming in, people didn’t forecast the impact of what would happen if they tried using their credit cards. It was this subject that really inspired me the most.

EMI, Easy Monthly Installments is a serious issue off screen. Do you think the film is looking at it not so seriously? No it’s not. The promos of the film might look not so serious and the viewer might think there is a lot of humour to it. Sanju plays the role of Sattarbhai, who initially tries to recover the money by bashing up people but slowly understands that there is a whole lot of a serious issue to it than what it looks from the outside.

When you get into the house, you realise the problems that a particular family is having and if there could be a solution offered to their problem it could help them. So more than the bank, it is Sattarbhai who understands them and comes out with an answer to it.

So there is an underlying message to the film.

Absolutely yes and that’s why I am producing this film. I want to say that the penultimate fifteen minutes of the film will make people appreciate EMI.

But why Sanjay Dutt for Sattarbhai? When Saurabh Kabra, the director, narrated me the character called Sattarbhai, the only image in my head going through was that of Sanjay Dutt who is larger than life and all heart. There was nobody I could’ve thought of except him when it came to Sattarbhai.

After Munnbhai, Sanju’s soft side was loved by people. So I hope people love him in EMI too.

You’ve always been the most successful businessman cum actor in the industry. Does that make you the jack of all trades? If you say so, Yes (laughs). But an actor first, then a producer and then a businessman.

It’s purely because of my branding as an actor that people know me, believe in me and do business with me.

Why aren’t we getting to see Suneil Shetty act in EMI? I’ve been wanting to keep production and acting completely separate from each other. I share a very good rapport with a lot of my co-actors and I don’t want them to feel that I take care of my role more and my promotion more than them if it’s my own production house. It’s very difficult to juggle between two roles. It’s easy being just one at a time.

With so many feathers in your cap, is direction looking likely in the years to come? I would love to direct a film one day. But because there are so many tracks running simultaneously with me, I feel it is easier to sit with a director and work on the film rather than make one myself for the time being.

Tell a bit more about the different characters in EMI.

Ashish Chowdhary and Neha Uberoi represent the young couple who are in love and want to get married. They want a house on EMI, car on EMI and everything on the credit card. It gets difficult after a while and that’s what they both go through.

Then a story about a boy, Pushkar, who wants to go to London to study and the father does not have money but also believes that if he does not do it now, his son will blame him for the rest of his life.

And when he does manage to come back from the lush green outskirts of London, he wants to then become a photographer. So how will the EMI be paid? Then there is Urmila’s character who has a high flying husband who thinks that he can conquer the world. But when he can’t match up the pressure, he ends up killing himself and how she as a widow takes care of her daughter and the EMI. And lastly, there is Arjun Rampal and Mallaika Arora who get hooked on by the EMI. So there is a lot of diversity in this film.

So what’s next in the pipeline for you Anna? After EMI, from Popcorn, I’ve got a film called A little Godfather which is about the Mumbai train blasts that took place and what happened to the kids who do their daily business in and out of the train selling things. It’s a very emotional film.

Then I’ve got Mumbai Chak-a-Chak which is a story about a man’s obsession about cleanliness and how he wants to see his Mumbai clean. As an actor I’ve got this lovely film by Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria’s next called Daddy Cool.